Senate Intel Committee subpoenas Flynn for Russia docs

Michael Flynn campaigning for Donald Trump during a prime speaking slot at the RNC Convention in 2016. Image courtesy of GOP.com

According to a publicized press release, the Senate Intelligence Committee has subpoenaed former national security advisor Michael Flynn for Russia-related documents.

The statement says that the committee is subpoenaing Flynn for “documents relevant to the Committee’s investigation into Russia interference with the 2016 election”.

It also states that the committee “first requested these documents in an April 28, 2017 letter to Lieutenant General Flynn, but he declined, through counsel, to cooperate with the Committee’s request”.

Read the entire press release below, via Twitter.