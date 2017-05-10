Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Senate Intel Committee subpoenas Flynn for Russia docs

Noor Al-Sibai

10 May 2017 at 18:49 ET                   
Michael Flynn campaigning for Donald Trump during a prime speaking slot at the RNC Convention in 2016. Image courtesy of GOP.com

According to a publicized press release, the Senate Intelligence Committee has subpoenaed former national security advisor Michael Flynn for Russia-related documents.

The statement says that the committee is subpoenaing Flynn for “documents relevant to the Committee’s investigation into Russia interference with the 2016 election”.

It also states that the committee “first requested these documents in an April 28, 2017 letter to Lieutenant General Flynn, but he declined, through counsel, to cooperate with the Committee’s request”.

Read the entire press release below, via Twitter.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Comey was compromised’: Paul Ryan whole-heartedly backs Trump’s decision to fire the former FBI director
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+