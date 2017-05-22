Quantcast

Senate intelligence to ‘vigorously pursue’ Flynn testimony

Reuters

22 May 2017 at 17:47 ET                   
Richard Burr appears on CBS (Youtube/screen grab)

The Republican and Democratic leaders of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee said on Monday they were disappointed Michael Flynn declined their request for an interview and production of subpoenaed documents in their probe of Russia and the 2016 U.S. election.

“We will vigorously pursue General Flynn’s testimony and his production of any and all pertinent materials pursuant to the Committee’s authorities,” the committee’s Republican chairman, Senator Richard Burr, and top Democrat, Senator Mark Warner, said in a joint statement.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chris Reese)

