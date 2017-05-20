Quantcast

Senate Judiciary Committee disappointed over Comey’s open hearing

International Business Times

20 May 2017 at 09:32 ET                   
Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on May 3, 2017 (Screenshot)

Following the news of James Comey’s open hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley on Saturday expressed doubt over the intelligence committee testimony being allowed to take place. In a tweet, he said: “I would not be surprised if the new Special Counsel Mueller stops Comey for testifying before the Senate…

