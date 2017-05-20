Senate Judiciary Committee disappointed over Comey’s open hearing
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Following the news of James Comey’s open hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley on Saturday expressed doubt over the intelligence committee testimony being allowed to take place. In a tweet, he said: “I would not be surprised if the new Special Counsel Mueller stops Comey for testifying before the Senate…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion