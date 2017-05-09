Quantcast

Senate votes to confirm Gottlieb as head of FDA

Reuters

09 May 2017 at 17:14 ET                   
Scott Gottlieb, FDA deputy commissioner for policy, speaks to reporters at the Reuters Health summit in New York November 8, 2005. REUTERS/Chip East

The U.S. Senate voted on Tuesday to confirm Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a conservative health policy expert and venture capitalist, as commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.

Gottlieb, a physician and former deputy FDA commissioner during the George W. Bush administration, is seen as competent and knowledgeable. But critics worry about his ties to the pharmaceutical industry. Gottlieb has agreed to divest his holdings in about two-dozen healthcare stocks.

(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Dan Grebler)

