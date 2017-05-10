Senator Cory Booker says firing of FBI chief Comey should ‘set off alarm bells across the country’
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said the need for a independent prosecutor to investigate possible ties between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russian officials was “even more urgent” following the dismissal of FBI Director James Comey. “The president of the United States just fired the person who…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion