Senator Cory Booker says firing of FBI chief Comey should ‘set off alarm bells across the country’

NJ.com

10 May 2017 at 11:36 ET                   
Senator Cory Booker (Tris Hussey/Flickr)

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said the need for a independent prosecutor to investigate possible ties between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russian officials was “even more urgent” following the dismissal of FBI Director James Comey. “The president of the United States just fired the person who…

BOMBSHELL: Comey sought ‘significant increase’ in resources for Russia probe days before firing
