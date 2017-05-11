Senators pledge aggressive Russia probe after meeting with U.S Justice Department’s No. 2

Reuters 11 May 2017 at 13:32 ET

The leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday vowed to press ahead with their investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election as aggressively as possible despite turmoil over the firing of the FBI director.

The panel’s Republican Chairman Richard Burr and ranking Democrat Mark Warner made the comments to reporters following a meeting with U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in the wake of President Donald Trump’s firing of James Comey this week.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, Richard Cowan, David Morgan and Susan Cornwell; writing by Susan Heavey, editing by G Crosse)