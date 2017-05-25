Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Senators propose new authorization of military force for ISIS

Newsweek

25 May 2017 at 21:50 ET                   
Image: Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Tim Kaine (Screen capture)

If Tim Kaine and Jeff Flake have their way, the U.S. could soon officially go to war against the Islamic State group (ISIS). The bipartisan duo announced Thursday their plans to introduce an Authorization for the Use of Military Force that would formally allow American troops to get involved in the fight against ISIS, the Taliban,…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Watch Seth Meyers’ hilarious smackdown: ‘If you get a body part close to Trump he thinks it’s a gift’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+