Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Senators push Trump not to choose a political figure to head FBI

Tribune Washington Bureau

14 May 2017 at 16:19 ET                   
President Donald Trump speaking (via screengrab).

WASHINGTON — Even before he announces his choice for a new FBI director, President Trump is getting pushback from the Senate, which will need to approve his pick to replace the fired James Comey. Democrats say they may try to block Trump’s nominee, whomever it might be; a leading Republican and many Democrats say the appointee…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Senate Democrats may refuse to vote on Trump FBI pick: Schumer
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+