Senators push Trump not to choose a political figure to head FBI
WASHINGTON — Even before he announces his choice for a new FBI director, President Trump is getting pushback from the Senate, which will need to approve his pick to replace the fired James Comey. Democrats say they may try to block Trump’s nominee, whomever it might be; a leading Republican and many Democrats say the appointee…
