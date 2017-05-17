Senators Urge Trump Not To Slash NASA’s Office Of Education
U.S. senators Wednesday wrote a letter to the Senate Appropriations Committee, urging members not to cut NASA’s Office of Education, which works to educate students nationwide to pursue careers in technology, science, engineering and math (STEM). The call was led by Sens. Tim Kaine, D-Va., Hillary Clinton 2016 running mate, and Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., who co-chair…
