Seth Rich conspiracy theories re-emerge
Conspiracy theories surrounding Democratic National Committee (DNC) staffer Seth Rich’s death July last year re-emerged over the weekend after hacker Kim Dotcom said the former was Wikileaks source. In his tweets, Dotcom offered to give Congress “written testimony with evidence that Seth Rich was Wikileaks source” — if Congress agrees to include the Seth Rich case…
