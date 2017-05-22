Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Seth Rich conspiracy theories re-emerge

International Business Times

22 May 2017 at 08:06 ET                   
Seth Rich (DNC)

Conspiracy theories surrounding Democratic National Committee (DNC) staffer Seth Rich’s death July last year re-emerged over the weekend after hacker Kim Dotcom said the former was Wikileaks source. In his tweets, Dotcom offered to give Congress “written testimony with evidence that Seth Rich was Wikileaks source” — if Congress agrees to include the Seth Rich case…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump administration makes ‘unprecedented’ move to block identifying ex-lobbyists working in the White House
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+