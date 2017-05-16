Shep Smith skewers Trump’s hypocrisy: His actions ‘far more dangerous’ than what he accused Hillary of

Shep Smith (Screenshot)

Fox News host Shep Smith on Tuesday highlighted Donald Trump’s past campaign rhetoric, in which the Republican candidate bashed his rival Hillary Clinton for allegedly leaking classified information.

Smith launched his program by reporting that Trump had revealed classified information to the Russian ambassador and Russian foreign minister during a closed-door meeting at the White House last week.

“Taking intelligence, given to the U.S. by an ally, sharing it with an adversary in the Oval Office while only that country’s media were in the room,” he explained. “No Americans.”

Smith later brought up Trump’s tweets during the presidential campaign.

“You may remember, candidate Trump repeatedly bashed Hillary Clinton during the campaign while accusing her of leaking classified information. In the month of July of last year, he tweeted, ‘Crooked Hillary Clinton and her team were extremely careless in their handling of very sensitive, highly classified information. Not fit!'”

“Later that month, candidate trump tweet ‘Hillary Clinton should not be given national security briefings in that she’s a loose cannon with extraordinarily bad judgement and instincts.’ Now the sitting president is accused of actions that are potentially far more dangerous. In fact our own legal analyst says these are the most serious accusations leveled against a sitting president in the modern era,” Smith said.

