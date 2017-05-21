Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Sheriff David Clarke dismisses ‘hack’ plagiarism accusation

International Business Times

21 May 2017 at 11:05 ET                   
Sheriff David Clarke (Twitter)

Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke, a prominent ally of President Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential elections, who recently said he accepted a position at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), has been accused of plagiarism by a CNN report released Saturday. In Clarke’s 2013 master’s thesis on “Making U.S. security and privacy rights compatible,” he failed…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump’s approval rating dips. Again.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+