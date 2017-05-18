Sheriff David Clarke has some bizarre Twitter likes
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke said on a radio show Wednesday that he would accept a position as an assistant secretary in the Department of Homeland Security. The job is a senior position that involves coordinating outreach to local law enforcement agencies. “I’m both honored and humbled to be appointed to this position, working for the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion