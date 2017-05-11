‘Somebody was lying’: Morning Joe rips Sarah Huckabee’s shifting explanations for Comey firing

Joe Scarborough (MSNBC)

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough blasted the White House for spreading “misinformation” on the firing of FBI director James Comey.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the deputy White House press secretary, appeared Wednesday on “Morning Joe” and claimed the deputy attorney general had recommended the firing, but multiple news reports have since found President Donald Trump had made the decision on his own.

“More misinformation,” Scarborough said. “I’m going to assume the best of Sarah and that she was just lied to, just like Mike Pence was lied to by Michael Flynn. She came on our show (Wednesday) and gave information — somebody was lying. She was either lying or somebody was lying to her.”

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough blasted Attorney General Jeff Sessions for getting involved in the firing of FBI director James Comey after recusing himself from the Russia investigation.

The White House initially claimed Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had recommended firing Comey, but multiple news reports have found President Donald Trump had decided to oust him and asked Sessions and his deputy to justify the move.

“The fact is, Donald Trump is the one that called the (attorney general) and the deputy attorney general in and said, ‘I need a memo,'” Scarborough said.

He said the chain of events raised some very troubling questions about Trump, Sessions and their ties to Russia.

“Jeff Sessions, the attorney general of the United States of America, lied,” Scarborough said. “He lied about his meetings with Russia. He said he was involved in the campaign, as well, so he could not be involved in this investigation. Why is it that Donald Trump is calling Jeff Sessions in to consult on the firing of the director of the FBI, a decision that all reporting shows was made because Trump was getting sick and tired of Comey doing his job and investigating Russia.

Sessions recused himself from the investigation after his meetings with the Russian ambassador were revealed, which also showed he had misled Congress during his confirmation hearings about foreign contacts.

“This man is supposed to be nowhere any decisions made on the Russia investigation, and yet he was inside there cooking the books, so to speak, to get Comey out,” Scarborough said.