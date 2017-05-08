‘Someone dumb would think’ it was a joke: Meyers rips Trump for believing Obama’s Flynn warning was ‘in jest’

Late Night with Seth Meyers (via YouTube).

Keeping up with the Yates-Flynn news of the day, Late Night‘s Seth Meyers did an excellent impression of President Donald Trump believing former President Barack Obama was joking about his dangerous hiring of Michael Flynn.

Ahead of Sally Yates’ heavily-covered Senate judiciary hearing regarding alleged Trump-Russia collusion, NBC reported that although Obama warned Trump about Flynn when they met a few days after the 2016 election, the current president thought the remarks were made “in jest”. An anonymous Trump administration official reportedly told NBC that Obama was clearly “not a fan of Michael Flynn,” which led to Trump’s team believing his remarks were a joke.

In response to that overlooked piece of news during an otherwise busy news day, Meyers said that Obama’s humorous manner had come home to roost.

“I knew we’d eventually pay the price for having a president that was as funny as Obama,” Meyers said. “Because someone dumb would think he was joking about something serious”.

Meyers then switched into his best Trump impression, saying “Oh my god, Obama, so funny, told me Mike Flynn couldn’t be trusted. I was dying. Then he said ‘no, stop laughing, I’m serious Trump, I fired him for a reason’ and I said ‘stop it, I’m seriously gonna pee my pants.'”

Watch the entire segment below via Late Night with Seth Meyers.