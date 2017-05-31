Quantcast

Sound Cloud bans white nationalist Richard Spencer’s podcast

Newsweek

31 May 2017 at 16:33 ET                   
Richard Spencer (Twitter)

White nationalist Richard Spencer’s podcast was banned last week by SoundCloud after a freelance reporter alerted the streaming site to his apparent breach of its terms of service for the use of violent, hateful or discriminatory content, according to media reports. Spencer is best known for creating the phrase “alt-right,” or alternative right, and gained national…

