Sound Cloud bans white nationalist Richard Spencer’s podcast
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
White nationalist Richard Spencer’s podcast was banned last week by SoundCloud after a freelance reporter alerted the streaming site to his apparent breach of its terms of service for the use of violent, hateful or discriminatory content, according to media reports. Spencer is best known for creating the phrase “alt-right,” or alternative right, and gained national…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion