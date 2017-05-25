South Korean army captain convicted for gay sex
An army captain broke down in the dock after a South Korean military court found him guilty of having sex with another man. The serviceman—who has not been named—collapsed when he has handed a six-month suspended prison sentence and had to be taken to hospital, The New York Times reported. Although homosexuality isn’t illegal in South…
