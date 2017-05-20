Quantcast

Special counsel’s investigation could look into Trump’s business dealings and finances

McClatchy Washington Bureau

20 May 2017 at 13:58 ET                   
Robert Mueller (FBI)

<h1>Special counsel’s investigation could reach into Trump’s business empire</h1>
<blockquote class=”repubhubembed”><p class=”rhexcerpt”>WASHINGTON — The appointment of a special counsel empowered to investigate ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign now brings the developer’s business empire under scrutiny. It’s an entirely new ballgame for the Trump Organization, which until the counsel’s appointment Wednesday had been somewhat removed from the political turmoil engulfing the president. “The gloves are&hellip;<!–more–></p><style scoped>.repubhubembed{display:none;}</style></blockquote>
<iframe allowfullscreen=”true” class=”rhembed” src=”//static.icopyright.net/user/view.act?p=MTM3ODY=&c=Mzk5MjM3Nzk=&fuid=MjUzNjgzNTM=&s=repubhub&showDate=true” height=”1500″ style=”width:100%;border:0;overflow:hidden;background:transparent;”></iframe><script async type=”text/javascript” src=”https://static.icopyright.net/user/js/rh.js”></script>

