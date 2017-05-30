Spicer deflects from reports of Trump-Merkel tensions by claiming their relationship is ‘fairly unbelievable’

Noor Al-Sibai 30 May 2017 at 15:45 ET

In his first press briefing in over two weeks, Press Secretary Sean Spicer completely deflected from reports of animosity between President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel after both made disparaging comments about each other and their countries’ relationship.

“I think the relationship that the president has had with Merkel, he would describe as fairly unbelievable,” Spicer said when asked about the relationship between the U.S. and Germany. “They get along very well. He has a lot of respect for her. They continue to grow the bond they had during their talks from the G-7.”

When pressed by a reporter who cited Merkel’s comments about lessening the country’s reliance on the US that seemed to allude to Trump’s election and presidency, Spicer was quick to decry those comments as out of context.

“Respectfully, that’s not what she said. Since you’re misquoting the chancellor, let me read what she actually said” Spicer claimed. “She said: ‘The time when Europe could rely solely on others is somewhat in the past, and as I have witnessed over the past few days, Europe must take its fate into its own hands. This means working in friendship with the U.S., the U.K. and neighborly relations with Russia and other partners.'”

Spicer then claimed that Merkel’s comments are in line with what Trump wanted all along.

“That’s great,” Spicer said. “That’s what the president called for.”

Trump’s insistence on “burden-sharing,” Spicer alleged, is a “good thing” that’s moving NATO “in the right direction”.

“The president is getting results,” he concluded.

