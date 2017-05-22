Spike Lee: Donald Trump ‘is not my president’
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Filmmaker Spike Lee continues to offer his outspoken opinions about Donald Trump, calling the U.S. President the “clown with the nuclear codes” in a new interview. “He’s not my president. I call him Agent Orange, Lee told The Hollywood Reporter Sunday. The Do the Right Thing and Inside Man director, reacting to footage of Trump’s trip…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion