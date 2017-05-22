Quantcast

Spike Lee: Donald Trump ‘is not my president’

Newsweek

22 May 2017 at 09:08 ET                   
Spike Lee (CBS)

Filmmaker Spike Lee continues to offer his outspoken opinions about Donald Trump, calling the U.S. President the “clown with the nuclear codes” in a new interview. “He’s not my president. I call him Agent Orange, Lee told The Hollywood Reporter Sunday. The Do the Right Thing and Inside Man director, reacting to footage of Trump’s trip…

