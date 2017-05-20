Stalin and secret police chief face charges in Ukraine
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Ukraine is bringing charges against Soviet leader Joseph Stalin and his secret police (NKVD) chief Lavrenti Beria for the repression of Crimea’s Muslim Tatar community, the country’s general prosecutor announced on Thursday. The investigation, which began in December 2015, centers around events that happened over 70 years ago, when the Soviet Union deported thousands of people…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion