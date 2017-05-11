Stephen Colbert found Trump’s ‘draft letters’ to Comey
“You got Trump’d,” Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday’s episode of The Late Show in comments directed toward James Comey, after U.S. President Donald Trump’s bombshell firing of the FBI head on Tuesday. As the dust settled on news of his ejection and more details emerged Wednesday, Colbert, like the rest of the nation, was in a…
