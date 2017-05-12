Stephen Colbert laughs off Trump’s ‘no-talent guy’ dig
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Stephen Colbert’s reaction to being called a “no-talent guy” by U.S. President Donald Trump? “He-he-he, yay.” The Late Show host opened Thursday’s episode of the CBS late-night talker by responding to Trump’s criticism of him in an interview with TIME earlier this week. The president said the comedian lacked talent and, responding to Colbert’s controversial oral…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion