Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Stephen Colbert laughs off Trump’s ‘no-talent guy’ dig

Newsweek

12 May 2017 at 08:45 ET                   
Stephen Colbert talking in tongues about Donald Trump (Screen capture)

Stephen Colbert’s reaction to being called a “no-talent guy” by U.S. President Donald Trump? “He-he-he, yay.” The Late Show host opened Thursday’s episode of the CBS late-night talker by responding to Trump’s criticism of him in an interview with TIME earlier this week. The president said the comedian lacked talent and, responding to Colbert’s controversial oral…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘No one can talk sense into him’: CNN guest says even Ivanka seems to have lost control of President Trump
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+