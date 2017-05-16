Stephen Colbert to Trump: Don’t take Spicer from us
Stephen Colbert has just one request of U.S. President Donald Trump: “Please don’t take Sean Spicer from us.” (OK so, actually The Late Show host had two requests—repeating his plea from last week for Trump to quit office.) Colbert began Monday’s episode of The Late Show reacting to Trump’s interview with Fox News’s Jeanine Pirro Saturday…
