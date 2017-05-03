Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Stephen Colbert’s Trump jokes ignite #FireColbert on Twitter

NJ.com

03 May 2017 at 08:00 ET                   
Stephen Colbert (Photo: screen capture)

On Monday, Stephen Colbert decided he would not let the president’s insults of his CBS colleague John Dickerson go unchallenged. (President Trump had called Dickerson’s show, “Face the Nation,” “Deface the Nation” before prematurely ending an interview with him at the White House after he asked about the president’s claims that President Obama wiretapped him.) In…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Rachel Maddow nails Trump’s media obsession: ‘We’re oddly influential with the guy who wants to kill us’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+