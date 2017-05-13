Stephen Hawking and 32 others pen furious letter about universe
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Stephen Hawking and dozens of other leading scientists in the field of cosmology — four of whom were recipients of the Nobel Prize in Physics — penned a heated joint letter in response to a paper calling into question the origins of the universe. The letter comes in response to a February joint article by three…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion