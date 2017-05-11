Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Steve Harvey’s alleged memo to his staff is insane

International Business Times

11 May 2017 at 06:35 ET                   

Long time television host Steve Harvey allegedly sent out a memo Wednesday to his staff that instructed them, among other directives, to “not come to my dressing room unless invited” and to “approach me while I’m in the makeup chair unless I ask to speak with you directly.” “I am seeking more free time for me…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Literally farcical’: Trump’s claim he was told he wasn’t under investigation slammed by Comey loyalists
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+