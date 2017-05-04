‘Sure they have your number?’: Anderson Cooper mocks Sean Spicer for ‘no comment’ on border wall lie

CNN's Anderson Cooper and Gary Tuchman (Photo: Screen capture)

The White House was caught in a major lie this week when Budget Director Mick Mulvaney and press secretary Sean Spicer pointed to a chain-link fence in New Mexico they claimed was serving as the only barrier between Mexico and the United States.

The two men pointed to the fence saying that the photos prove that President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful wall” was already being built. The reality is that the fence is a construction fence that was erected while the border fence is being constructed. Funding for that larger fence came from a budget passed by former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, not from the budget Congress passed over the weekend. Before that chain-link fence was erected, the section pictured was replacing the giant fence that had gotten old. The temporary fence is only put up as they take down the old section of the steel wall and replace it with the new one.

“This particular wall came from the Bush administration,” Daphne Griffin, told CNN. She added that it is common knowledge who is responsible for the steel fence. “It’s not unusual to see the wall being fixed.”

CNN reached out to Mulvaney and Spicer asking for a comment and tried to get to the bottom of whether or not the men knew the reality, were misinformed or overly lied about the fence. They said they have “absolutely no comment.”

“Are you sure they have your number,” Cooper joked to CNN reporter Gary Tuchman.

Watch the report below:



'Sure they have your number?': Anderson Cooper… by sarahburris