Suspect in slaying of Boston doctors to appear in court on Monday

Bampumim Teixeira (Twitter)

A Massachusetts man accused of killing two doctors in a luxury South Boston penthouse last week will appear in court on Monday, according to authorities.

Bampumim Teixeira, 30, of Chelsea, Massachusetts, was arrested Friday night after police responded to a call inside a high-rise condominium. After exchanging fire with the suspect, and wounding him, police found the bodies of the victims.

They were identified as Richard Field, 49, and Lina Bolanos, 36, both of them anesthesiologists, according to the websites of their respective employers. The two were engaged to be married, local media reported.

The doctors’ throats were slashed and each of them had their hands tied, the Boston Globe reported, citing unnamed sources.

Teixeira is due to appear in court for his arraignment on Monday, Jake Wark, a spokesman for Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel Conley, said on Sunday.

Wark said he could not yet say what charges Teixeira will face, but Boston Police Commissioner Williams Evans told local media that two murder charges are likely.

Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive for the killings.

It is possible that the victims knew their assailant, as the condominium had tight security and there was a “message of retribution” written on a wall of the apartment, the Boston Globe reported.

Teixeira, who recently was released from prison after serving nine months for bank robbery, was being treated at a local hospital, which would not provide any information about his condition on Sunday.

The killings occurred in a neighborhood near downtown Boston that has been gentrifying.

A Facebook page called “Remembering Richard Field” said he was from London and employed at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, which is an affiliate of the Harvard Medical School. He was also employed at North Shore Pain Management, north of Boston.

Bolanos was an anesthesiologist at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear hospital in Boston, its website said.

