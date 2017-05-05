Quantcast

Swearing during exercise may actually make you stronger: study

Newsweek

05 May 2017 at 00:22 ET                   
Swearing appears to make you stronger, scientists have discovered. In two experiments, researchers found that uttering profanities increased physical performance by up to eight percent, apparently by making them more tolerant of the pain. Why we swear is something of a mystery. Psychologists say it is to do with emotional release, allowing people to express a…

