Sweden drops Julian Assange rape investigation
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Swedish prosecutors investigating rape accusations against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange have dropped a Europe-wide arrest warrant against him. Assange, 45, has been holed up in the Ecuadorian embassy in London since 2012, after taking refuge there to avoid extradition to Sweden. He fears Sweden would in turn hand him over to the US to face prosecution…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion