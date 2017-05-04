Quantcast

Swirling storm on Jupiter will soon be earth-sized

Newsweek

04 May 2017 at 13:14 ET                   
Jupiter (Shutterstock)

Jupiter’s Great Red Spot isn’t as great as it once was — the giant storm swirling on our solar system’s largest planet is shrinking. But why? Science Channel offers a couple of ideas, including that its practice of cannibalizing other storms has backfired. The Great Red Spot is powerfully spinning in one direction and consumes any…

