Swirling storm on Jupiter will soon be earth-sized
Jupiter’s Great Red Spot isn’t as great as it once was — the giant storm swirling on our solar system’s largest planet is shrinking. But why? Science Channel offers a couple of ideas, including that its practice of cannibalizing other storms has backfired. The Great Red Spot is powerfully spinning in one direction and consumes any…
