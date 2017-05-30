Quantcast

Tech firms oppose transgender discrimination

Newsweek

30 May 2017 at 08:59 ET                   
Apple CEO Tim Cook (Shutterstock)

Apple CEO Tim Cook, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google CEO Sundar Pichai have joined nine other tech leaders in protesting “discriminatory legislation” against transgender students set to be passed by Texas lawmakers. The so-called Bathroom Bill would mean transgender students would have to use restrooms that correspond with the gender stated on their birth certificate,…

