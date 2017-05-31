‘Ted is a toxic co-worker’ Al Franken jokes Ted Cruz ‘microwaves fish for lunch’

US Senator Al Franken (D-Minnesota) devoted an entire chapter in his new book to fellow US Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas)

There was yet another battle in the ongoing war of words between Senator Al Franken (D-Minnesota) and Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

Franken, the only Saturday Night Live alumn serving in Congress, has once again delivered a devastating joke aimed at the junior senator from Texas.

“Ted is a toxic co-worker,” Franken said at a town hall covered by The Hill. “He’s the guy who microwaves fish for lunch.”

Senator Franken reportedly added that his colleagues, “greatest accomplishment is getting the government to shutdown.”

Senator Cruz has been frustrated to be on the receiving end of quips from a former professional comedian. Cruz tried to make a “covfefe” joke, but it fell flat. Cruz however did get attention for saying Franken is “obnoxious and insulting.”

In his new book, Al Franken, Giant of the Senate, an entire chapter is devoted to Ted Cruz.

“I like Ted Cruz more than most of my other colleagues like Ted Cruz,” Franken quipped about his colleagues. “And I hate Ted Cruz.”

Senator Franken also described Senator Cruz as “singularly dishonest” and “exceptionally smarmy.”