Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Teenagers already have retirement on the brain

Newsweek

07 May 2017 at 11:07 ET                   
Latino Students Laughing (Shutterstock)

When it comes to money, your teenager might be surprisingly responsible. A study recently released by the Center for Generational Kinetics, a research firm in Austin, Texas, found that 12 percent of Gen Zers—or people under age 18—are already saving for retirement. Another 35 percent of them say they have plans to start putting money away…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Live coverage of French presidential election between centrist Macron and far right’s Le Pen
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+