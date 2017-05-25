Texas 7th-grader named ‘most likely to become a terrorist’ in mock school awards
DALLAS — A Houston-area school is apologizing after a seventh grade student was given an award that named her “most likely to become a terrorist.” The student got the certificate during a mock awards ceremony after the official awards ceremony at Anthony Aguirre Junior High, the school said in a statement. “As principal, I want to…
