Texas bill allows religious discrimination for adoption
The Texas House of Representatives has passed a bill that allows adoption agencies and foster carers to reject applicants based on their religious beliefs and lifestyle choices. The bill will let state-funded and private organizations make decisions about prospective parents based on their religious beliefs, meaning that couples who are gay, Jewish, Muslim or interfaith could…
