Texas congressman Al Green faces lynching threats after calling for Trump’s impeachment

U.S. Rep. Al Green, D-Houston, Saturday revealed several racist and threatening voicemails — some saying the black congressman should be lynched — in reaction to Green’s recent call to impeach President Donald Trump.

Green played two of the messages at a Saturday town hall in Houston, per a video on his Facebook page. In each voicemail, the caller referred to him as the n-word and called for his hanging.

“Friends, I want to assure you that no amount of threats and intimidation will stop what I have started, I promise you,” he said at the town hall. “We are going to continue with this bc there has been an impeachable act and we have to act.”

Green’s office posted the those two messages on his Youtube account, along with a third voicemail called Green “disgusting,” and invoked a debunked conspiracy theory surrounding the unsolved murder of a Democratic National Committee staffer last summer. His full town hall meeting is posted on his Facebook page.

A Green spokeswoman told the Associated Press that the messages came into both the congressman’s Houston and Washington offices.

Green, a relatively obscure member of the sprawling Texas delegation, earned national attention this week when he called for Trump’s impeachment from the floor of the U.S. House.

Here is the audio of the three calls. Be advised that they are highly explicit and offensive:

