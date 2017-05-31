Quantcast

Texas could charge people who help women get abortions

Newsweek

31 May 2017 at 16:27 ET                   
Rally against the CCBR's anti-abortion caravan at the Vancouver Art Gallery [Flickr Creative Commons]

A Texas bill that would ban the most common and safest second-trimester abortion procedure could also end up criminalizing anyone who helps a woman obtain one, reproductive rights advocates warn. Texas Senate Bill 8, which according to the Dallas Observer is “the most stringent and most important anti-abortion bill” to emerge from the Texas legislature since…

