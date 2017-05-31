Texas could charge people who help women get abortions
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A Texas bill that would ban the most common and safest second-trimester abortion procedure could also end up criminalizing anyone who helps a woman obtain one, reproductive rights advocates warn. Texas Senate Bill 8, which according to the Dallas Observer is “the most stringent and most important anti-abortion bill” to emerge from the Texas legislature since…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion