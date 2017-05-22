Quantcast

Texas curbs transgender students’s right to choose bathrooms

International Business Times

22 May 2017 at 08:11 ET                   
Transgender Bathroom Sign (Pinterest)

Texas House of Representatives late Sunday approved a proposal that would prevent transgender students from using the bathrooms of their choice in school, reports said. However, this bill will only be applicable to public and charter schools in the state. The Senate Bill 2078 was amended by a vote of 91-50. It needs one more vote…

