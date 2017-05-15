Texas Dem calls for impeachment: ‘Every day Trump remains president puts our democracy more at risk’

Rep. Al Green (Facebook)

A Texas Democratic congressman has formally called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Rep. Al Green (D-TX) held a news conference Monday morning urging the U.S. House of Representatives to take up impeachment proceedings against the president for firing FBI director James Comey, which he described as an obstruction of justice.

The Houston Democrat also accused Trump of witness intimidation for warning Comey by tweet that their conversations may have been recorded.

“Our country is in a state of crisis,” Green said. “Every day Donald Trump remains president puts our democracy more at risk. It’s time to take drastic, yet necessary action.”

Democratic @RepAlGreen has statement out calling for Trump impeachment pic.twitter.com/SaypAANKcA — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) May 15, 2017

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) has suggested impeachment during TV interviews, but Green is the first member of Congress to formally call for impeachment hearings.

Green said Trump’s own public statements showed he fired Comey over the Russia investigation, which he said was grounds for impeachment.