Texas lawmakers want to boss future legislators around

Texas House members on April 26, 2017, voted on an amendment to Senate Bill 4, legislation that would outlaw "sanctuary" jurisdictions in Texas. (Marjorie Kamys Cotera/Texas Tribune)

Most Texas lawmakers don’t want to admit it, but most of what they do doesn’t have a lasting impact. It’s because the people who want to change the state are succeeded by people who also want to change the state.

Governing is a “must be present to win” game, where the people in office at any given time are constantly fiddling with their predecessors’ work.

That doesn’t keep legislators from trying to tie the hands of the people who come after them, however. Look at the efforts to kill the state’s business franchise tax. It’s a significant source of state money — $7.6 billion every two years — but lots of businesses would like to kill it. A large chunk of that total supports public education; the modern version of the tax was designed, in fact, to ease pressure on local property taxes that support schools. Dumping the franchise tax will increase pressure for the state to find money elsewhere or to accelerate the shifting of the financial load from the state to local property taxpayers.

Both the House and Senate — in different ways — are supporting legislation that would gradually shrink and then kill the franchise tax. If you want to make a government smaller, one way is to limit its income and force it to eventually cut spending.

And here’s the beauty, politically speaking, of doing it this way: This set of politicians isn’t cutting spending (they’re increasing it), but their successors are either going to have to raise or create new taxes or make the spending cuts this Legislature doesn’t want to make.

The current officeholders get the party, and the next bunch gets to clean up.

It’s not the only instance where this Legislature is trying to bind future lawmakers. Senate Bill 9 — the low number indicates that Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick considers it a priority — would limit how fast future budgets can grow.

In the negotiations over the House and Senate plans for the next state budget, legislators are talking about delaying payments from one budget period to the next, a common accounting trick that requires future lawmakers to pay the money back. You have to eventually put those payments back in the years where they belong, and a dollar delayed now is a dollar owed tomorrow.