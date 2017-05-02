Texas police officer fired after shooting his rifle into car, killing teen
DALLAS — Police in the Dallas suburb of Balch Springs on Tuesday fired an officer who fatally shot a 15-year-old as he was leaving a party. Roy Oliver fired his rifle into a car of unarmed teens Saturday night as they drove away, fatally striking Jordan Edwards in the head. Jordan’s brothers were also in the…
