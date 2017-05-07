Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Texas police shooting of Jordan Edwards shows again how black males are considered threats

Los Angeles Times

07 May 2017 at 17:35 ET                   
Jordan Edwards and Roy Oliver

The car drove away from the high school house party, down a street in a Dallas suburb, when the police officer raised his rifle and fired. A bullet tore through the front passenger window, killing Jordan Edwards, an unarmed 15-year-old. As the death reignited a national conversation about race and the police, it’s also elevated what’s…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Cybersecurity expert: Macron party hacker left ‘digtal fingerprints’ pointing back to Russian involvement
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+