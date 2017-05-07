Texas police shooting of Jordan Edwards shows again how black males are considered threats
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The car drove away from the high school house party, down a street in a Dallas suburb, when the police officer raised his rifle and fired. A bullet tore through the front passenger window, killing Jordan Edwards, an unarmed 15-year-old. As the death reignited a national conversation about race and the police, it’s also elevated what’s…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion