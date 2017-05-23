Meet the beleaguered tenants of ‘Kushnerville’
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
This story was co-published with The New York Times Magazine. The Townhouse on High Seas Court in the Cove Village development, in the Baltimore suburb of Essex, was not exactly the Cape Cod retreat that its address implied: It was a small unit looking onto a parking lot, the windows of its two bedrooms so high…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion