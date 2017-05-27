Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

The details of Chris Cornell’s frantic conversation with his wife shortly before he died are chilling

Rare

27 May 2017 at 09:42 ET                   
Chris Cornell (Youtube)

Fans of musician Chris Cornell were shocked by his sudden death and were searching for answers. For his wife, her final conversation with him, coming about 30 minutes before his body was found hanging in a Detroit hotel room, took her back to a dark time in his life. TMZ published a report of what Vicky…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Is Pence next? A timeline of the Vice President’s role in Trump’s Russia-related mess provides some clues
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+