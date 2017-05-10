Quantcast

The Egyptian ruler Trump calls ‘fantastic’ is now strengthening his power over the courts

GlobalPost

10 May 2017 at 08:53 ET                   
Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi (IBT)

On the eve of Pope Francis’ historic visit to Egypt last month, Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi quietly ratified reforms giving him new powers to make top judicial appointments — a move that judges and rights groups say threatens the remaining independence of the courts. The amendments to the judicial authorities law allow the president to…

