Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

The enduring legacy of John F. Kennedy

Newsweek

29 May 2017 at 09:11 ET                   
Photograph from the U. S. Department of State in the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article. On May 29, the nation commemorates the 100th anniversary of John F. Kennedy’s birth. It’s worth noting on this occasion that even now, more than 50 years after his death, Kennedy is widely regarded as one of the country’s best presidents. Although historians may…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘There is only one snowflake’: Kimmel writer hilariously mocks Trump after he blocked her on Twitter
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+