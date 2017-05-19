The fate of late Roger Ailes’ sexual harassment cases
The founder of Fox News, Roger Ailes, who was ousted from his own company in July 2016, following a series of sexual harassment charges filed by female employees, died Thursday, aged 77. Following his death, the fate of the ongoing lawsuits against him hangs in balance. Two of the lawsuits filed against Ailes were by Former…
