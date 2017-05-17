The firing of James Comey: Psychology helps explain what Trump got wrong
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
By Robert Jervis, Adlai E. Stevenson Professor of International Politics, Columbia University. People protest Comey’s firing in Los Angeles on May 10, 2017. AP Photo/Reed Saxon Why has President Trump failed to convince anyone other than his ardent supporters that he was justified in firing FBI Director James Comey? Even more, why did he fail to…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion